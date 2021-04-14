Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

1 / 2

Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

Anita Lee
·4 min read

A 43-year-old father of seven from Ocean Springs suffered a stroke hours after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Brad Malagarie was otherwise healthy before he suffered the stroke April 6 while at work. He had gone on his lunch break to get the vaccine and had the stroke later that afternoon, said his aunt, Celeste O’Keefe.

Malagarie had the most common form of stroke, an ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blood clot in an artery leading to the brain. He is being treated at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, O’Keefe said.

She said that Ochsners reported the stroke to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System managed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“He didn’t jump out of an airplane,” O’Keefe said. “He didn’t eat anything different. Nothing was different in his life except the vaccine. Whatever happened to Brad, it was a contributing factor.”

The FDA and CDC on Tuesday recommended “a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution” after six women ages 18 to 48 developed a rare clotting disorder following Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Use of the vaccine is suspended until the cases are reviewed.

Mississippi and most other states have announced that the vaccine will not be available for the time being.

The women developed a type of blood clot called a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, in combination with low levels of blood platelets, after receiving the vaccine, the federal agencies said.

The two other vaccines that rolled out in December, ahead of Johnson & Johnson’s single shot, are still considered safe and effective. Both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines, which require two doses, have proven to have fewer side effects than initial studies projected.

Those symptoms, including low-grade fever and fatigue, usually resolve within a day or two and are a sign, doctors say, that the body is building immunity to COVID-19.

Stroke hits after Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Malagarie wanted to get a COVID vaccine because he was about to attend a trial for Dancel Multimedia, where he works as a media technician. The D’Iberville company provides video, graphics and other support for attorneys.

“He works around a lot of people,” said O’Keefe, who co-founded Dancel with her husband. “He wanted to be safe for everyone else.”

He returned to work after he got his shot. Later that afternoon, Malagarie complained that his right arm, where he got the injection, was hurting.

An hour or so later, a co-worked noticed Malagarie staring at his computer screen and couldn’t get a response from him. He then fell out of his chair, prompting a 911 call. O’Keefe said his co-workers suspected a stroke because Malagarie was unable to talk or move his right side.

His family had him transferred from Memorial Hospital at Gulfport to Ochner’s in New Orleans. He was admitted to the neurocritical care unit a week ago but has since improved enough to move to the floor where stroke patients are treated.

O’Keefe said the family has been told that rehabilitation could take up to a year. They are hoping to get Malagarie admitted to a topnotch stroke rehabilitation center in Atlanta.

Friends raising funds for family

O’Keefe set up a Facebook fundraiser page, Stroke After J&J Vaccine, to raise money for the many expenses his family will face because of the stroke. Dancel plans to donate up to $10,000 to match contributions, which stood at more than $36,000 on Tuesday afternoon.

Wife Cori, a trainer for casino restaurant employees, is not working right now so she can be at her husband’s side.

A “meal train” has been organized so people can sign up to deliver meals, or donate money for meals, for the Malagaries’ children.

“Everyone that knows him knows he’s a really good guy, a great Dad,” said his co-worker Kerry Atkinson.

Malagarie was raising three children when he fell in love with future wife Cori. He texted her by accident on his cell phone and, from there, a relationship blossomed, O’Keefe said.

Cori Malagarie also had three children when the couple married. They have one child together. Their children range in age from 22 to 4. The Malagaries keep a family calendar to track the activities of the four children still living at home, including cheerleading, dance and baseball.

Brad Malagarie’s co-workers describe him as quiet, calm and funny. He would blow an air horn without warning or play a funny video to break up tension while everyone prepared for a big trial

He worked hard and was willing to do anything around the office, O’Keefe said, including taking out the garbage.

Kerry Atkinson said Malagarie was the go-to for friends who needed advice. If he could help, she said, he would.

What happened to Malagarie still seems unreal, O’Keefe said. Doctors can’t rule out the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the cause of his stroke, she said.

She said, “We’re all right now walking around like we’re in a movie and it’s going to go away and he’s going to walk up,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • How serious is the Johnson & Johnson blood clot risk compared to common medications? Experts explain.

    The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has a 0.00009 percent risk of blood clots. With other common medications, the risk is greater.

  • Some Children With COVID-Related Syndrome Develop Neurological Symptoms

    Reports about the mysterious COVID-related inflammatory syndrome that afflicts some children and teenagers have mostly focused on physical symptoms: rash, abdominal pain, red eyes and, most seriously, heart problems like low blood pressure, shock and difficulty pumping. Now, a new report shows that a significant number of young people with the syndrome also develop neurological symptoms, including hallucinations, confusion, speech impairments, and problems with balance and coordination. The study of 46 children treated at one hospital in London found that just over half — 24 — experienced such neurological symptoms, which they had never had before. Those patients were about twice as likely as those without neurological symptoms to need ventilators because they were “very unwell with systemic shock as part of their hyperinflammatory state,” said an author of the study, Dr. Omar Abdel-Mannan, a clinical research fellow at University College London’s Institute of Neurology. Patients with neurological symptoms were also about twice as likely to require medication to improve the heart’s ability to squeeze, he said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The condition, called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), typically emerges two to six weeks after a COVID infection, often one that produces only mild symptoms or none at all. The syndrome is rare, but can be very serious. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 3,165 cases in 48 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, including 36 deaths. The new findings strengthen the theory that the syndrome is related to a surge of inflammation triggered by an immune response to the virus, Abdel-Mannan said. For the children in the report, the neurological symptoms mostly resolved as the physical symptoms were treated. Doctors in the United States have also recently reported neurological symptoms in children with MIS-C. In a study published last month in JAMA Neurology, 126 of 616 young people with the syndrome admitted to 61 U.S. hospitals last year had neurological issues, including 20 with what the researchers described as “life-threatening” problems like strokes or “severe encephalopathy.” The new report, presented as preliminary research Tuesday as part of an annual conference of the American Academy of Neurology, evaluated children under 18 who were admitted to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) between April and September of last year with the syndrome (it has a different name and acronym, PIMS-TS, in Britain). The data is also included in a preprint of a larger study that has not yet been peer-reviewed. As was the case with other studies of the syndrome, including in the United States, the researchers said a majority of those afflicted were “nonwhite,” a pattern that public health experts believe reflects the disproportionate way the pandemic has affected communities of color. Nearly two-thirds of the patients were male, and the median age was 10. All 24 of the patients with neurological symptoms had headaches and 14 had encephalopathy, a general term that can involve confusion, problems with memory or attention and other types of altered mental function. Six of the children were experiencing hallucinations, including “describing people in the room that were not there or seeing cartoons or animals moving on the walls,” Abdel-Mannan said. He said some experienced auditory hallucinations involving “hearing voices of people not present.” Six of the children had weakness or difficulty controlling muscles used in speech. Four had balance or coordination problems. One child had seizures and three children had peripheral nerve abnormalities including weakness in facial or shoulder muscles. One patient’s peripheral nerve damage led to a foot-drop problem that required the use of crutches and a recommendation for a nerve transplant, said Abdel-Mannan, who is also a senior resident in pediatric neurology at GOSH. Some of the patients underwent brain scans, nerve conduction tests or electroencephalograms (EEGs), including 14 who showed slower electrical activity in their brains, the study reported. Thirteen of the 24 with neurological symptoms needed to be placed on ventilators and 15 needed medication to improve their heart contractions, Abdel-Mannan said. By contrast, only three of the 22 children without neurological issues needed ventilators and seven needed such heart medication, he said. None of the children with hallucinations needed psychotropic medications. Three children had to be hospitalized again after their initial stay, one for another episode of encephalopathy and two for infectious complications, Abdel-Mannan said, but he added that there were no deaths and “almost all children made a complete functional recovery.” Abdel-Mannan said a team led by the study’s senior author, Dr. Yael Hacohen, will be following patients who had the syndrome — both those who had neurological symptoms and those who did not. They will conduct brain scans and cognitive assessments to see if the children experience any long-term cognitive or psychological effects. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Chinese man with Down's syndrome kidnapped and killed to provide substitute body

    A Chinese man with Down's syndrome was murdered in an attempt to circumvent a ban on traditional burials. Cremation is enforced in some densely populated areas of China, but to get around the regulations one family paid a man to provide them with a body to swap with that of their deceased relative. It later emerged that the body was that of a murder victim killed by the man they hired - an event the family insist they were unaware of. The family, from Shanwei in Guangdong province, spent nearly £12,000 in 2017 to get a substitute for cremation. The man they hired was identified only by his surname Huang. According to court documents, Huang spotted Lin Shaoren, 36, picking litter from the street and asked him into a car before giving him alcohol until he fell unconscious. Huang put the man’s body into a coffin, nailed it shut and passed it onto the family a few days later. The family then had the coffin cremated, pretending it was their own deceased relative. This left them free to secretly hold a traditional burial.

  • The White House COVID-19 response team holds a press briefing

    The White House COVID-19 response team holds a news briefing.

  • Ashley Cain's Daughter Rushed to ER Hours After Returning Home from the Hospital: 'Come on Baby'

    Cain's girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee wrote on her Instagram Story that Azaylia's heart rate had skyrocketed above 200 beats per minute

  • A bitter custody battle and 3 young lives lost in California

    Erik Denton was supposed to see his three young children last Sunday, the one day every other week that he was allowed to be with them. Three-year-old Joanna, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and 6-month-old sister, Sierra, had been staying with their mother — Denton's ex-girlfriend — in Los Angeles. Fearful for their safety, their father had petitioned the court for custody March 1, alleging their mother, Liliana Carrillo, was delusional and had taken the kids and refused to tell him where they were.

  • Sweden's COVID infections among highest in Europe, with 'no sign of decrease'

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Sweden has jumped to the second-highest in Europe after land-locked San Marino, data showed on Tuesday, as the Scandinavian country which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic faced a third wave of cases. The number of patients treated at Swedish intensive care units has now risen past the peak of the second wave around the turn of the year. Sweden had 625 daily new cases per million inhabitants in a rolling seven-day average, statistics from OurWorldInData showed on Tuesday, second only to San Marino, a small nation that is surrounded by Italy.

  • Biden to cancel Trump's pandemic food aid after high costs, delivery problems

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Yogurt was everywhere as volunteers opened boxes of fruit, frozen meat and dairy products that had shifted and spilled in transit to a food bank in Walworth County, Wisconsin. The food came from The Farmers to Families Food Box program that the Trump administration launched to feed out-of-work Americans with food rescued from farmers who would otherwise throw it away as the coronavirus pandemic upended food supply chains. The government hired hundreds of private companies last spring to buy food no longer needed by restaurants, schools and cruise ships and haul it to overwhelmed food banks.

  • New glossary updates 'outdated' terms like 'stay-at-home mom,' 'biological clock' and 'barren'

    Chrissy Teigen and Peanut are calling out the hurtful language surrounding fertility and motherhood.

  • Britney Spears says she's 'flattered' by people concerned with her life

    She appeared to make reference to the recent conversation regarding her conservatorship in an Instagram post.

  • People who got blood clots after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine got them within two weeks of their COVID-19 shot

    Of the 6.8 million people who've received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, six people subsequently developed CVST blood clots.

  • My wife offered to ‘loan’ me money when I was having financial trouble. Now I make six figures — and she refuses to pay any bills

    ‘As I started my new job, and my wife received her money, she used part of her $200,000 inheritance to go on a spending spree: a $50,000 truck and a $20,000 camping trailer.’

  • Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood comes out as gay

    The reality star, 29, came out on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, saying he is the "happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

  • Was the U.S. right to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

    On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended “out of an abundance of caution” that states pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death

    The Queen has returned to royal duties just four days after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh. On Tuesday, the 94-year-old monarch hosted her first in-person event since Philip's passing on Friday to mark the retirement of her household's most senior official, former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel. Her return to work comes as preparations are under way for Philip's funeral, which will feature servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF - alongside top military brass - this Saturday at Windsor Castle. It was announced at the weekend the monarchy and their households would observe two weeks of royal mourning, with members of the family "continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances," a royal official said. The Earl Peel had overseen arrangements for the duke's funeral - known as Operation Forth Bridge - before handing responsibility to his successor, former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker, just over a week before Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

  • The Real Story Behind the Viral Photo of Queen Elizabeth Giggling Next to Prince Philip in Uniform

    No, Prince Philip didn't "prank" the Queen...

  • Queen Elizabeth Attends First Royal Duty Since Prince Philip’s Death

    The monarch hosted a retirement ceremony for Earl Peel – her former Lord Chamberlain

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • Britain's Princess Anne seen in public for first time since death of Philip

    Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was on Wednesday seen in public for the first time since the death of her father last week. Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," Anne, the Princess Royal, said in a statement on Sunday.

  • First lady Jill Biden to undergo ‘medical procedure’ Wednesday

    The White House says President Joe Biden will accompany his wife, Jill Biden, early Wednesday morning to an appointment where she will undergo a “common medical procedure.”