Mississippi death toll climbs to 11 from winter storm

Three additional winter weather-related deaths have been reported in Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency on Sunday.

Two of the incidents occurred in Panola County, and one happened in Sunflower County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating one of the Panola County deaths, which happened on Highway 51. This brings the state’s total death toll to 11 since Jan. 14 due to winter weather. Deaths have been reported in Chickasaw, Humphreys, Leflore, Rankin, Sharkey, and Washington counties.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation continues to report ice on roadways in north Mississippi due to this week’s winter weather conditions. Temperatures were in the single digits through the north part of the state on Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service projects warmer temperatures on Monday, with a low overnight oaf around 31 and a high of 57. Rain showers are projected Monday through Thursday with heavy rain possible along with the potential for flooding.

The National Weather Service Map for Jan. 21, 2024

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS winter storm: death toll stands at 11 across the state