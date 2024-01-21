Mississippi death toll rises to 10 during winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two additional deaths have been reported in Mississippi due to winter weather, bringing the total death toll up to 10 since January 14.

The deaths, reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency occurred in Panola County and Sunflower County.

Coroner Chris Gulledge says one person was found dead in their home on Jan. 18 due to hypothermia.

A crash on Highway 51 between Sardis and Como left another person dead Sunday morning. Reports say ice on the road contributed to the crash.

Additional deaths were reported in Chickasaw, Humphreys, Leflore, Rankin, Sharkey, and Washington counties.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation says they continue to report ice on roadways in north Mississippi due to the winter weather.

