Mississippi death toll rises to six from brutal winter storm

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) officials said six winter weather-related deaths have been reported since Sunday.

The most recent death reported to MEMA was in Washington County. No other details have been provided at this time about the death.

MEMA said to be aware of hazardous driving conditions due to the National Weather Service forecast predicting that more cold temperatures may impact the entire state Friday night into Saturday night.

Below is an accounting of the weather-related deaths to date:

The first death was in Humphreys County. A man was hit by a truck when he was assessing damage to his vehicle.

The second death occurred in Sharkey County. A man was found dead in an elementary school field in Rolling Fork. His cause of death has been linked to hypothermia.

In Chickasaw County, two people were killed in a wreck. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a woman and her unborn child died after the vehicle the woman occupied slipped off the road and struck a tree.

The fifth weather-related death happened in Rankin County. A woman was found unresponsive inside of her vehicle. Her cause of death has been reported as hypothermia.

MEMA said residents who need to warm up may seek shelter at a county or city-run warming center in your area. A full list of shelters and safe rooms can be found here.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: MS Weather: How many in MS have died from winter storm