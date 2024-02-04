Mississippi deer hunter harvests incredible double-tined buck

It was a buck like he’d never seen. A 15-point with double rows of tines, and the symmetry is remarkable.

So much so, Johnathan Fortenberry of Magnolia thought someone was playing a joke on him.

However, it wasn’t a joke and Mississippi’s worst weather of the year so far combined with determination put Fortenberry in the right place at the right time.

“When I first got the pictures, my first thought was somebody, somehow, got my footage and they Photoshopped my pictures,” Fortenberry said. “I was in utter disbelief.”

“It didn’t look real. It looked like something fake that somebody put on Facebook to be funny. Everything is very symmetrical to be a non-typical, which is weird.”

Photos of buck few and far between

Fortenberry said the first images he saw of the buck came in 2021 when it was a 13-point. He continued to get photos of the buck, but they were few and far between. Fortenberry said he got two photos in 2021 and only one the following year.

That led Fortenberry to think the buck’s primary range was somewhere else, so he planned and tried to make the property as attractive as he could. Earlier this year, it seemed to pay off. Fortenberry said he started getting pictures on Jan. 3. Unfortunately, Fortenberry’s holiday break was over.

“It was my first day back at work since the holidays,”“ Fortenberry said. “So, I was very disappointed in that.”

However, Fortenberry’s luck would soon change, even though it seemed like misery at the time.

Mississippi hunter Johnathan Fortenberry of Magnolia harvested a unique buck with two rows of tines. Special to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger

Brutally cold weather changes deer hunter’s luck

A storm moved in and brought frozen precipitation and brutal temperatures on Jan. 15. Because of his 2-hour commute to work and problems caused by the weather, he was told to stay home the following day.

The timing couldn’t have been better.

“I got flooded with pictures and some video the night before; the night of the 15th,” Fortenberry said. “He was so beautiful.

“Just watching him walk around was a beautiful thing. Watching him just be a deer was a beautiful thing.”

A miserable day of hunting

Hunting the next day wasn’t such a beautiful thing, though. Fortenberry said it was 14 degrees when woke up. When he got to his makeshift blind where he was exposed to the elements, the situation became miserable quickly.

“The wind was terrible,” Fortenberry said. “We had 16 to 17 mile per hour north winds.

“It was terrible. It would cut right through you. It was a bit too much.”

Two hours of that was all Fortenberry could take. He went home to get warm. He didn’t really want to hunt any more that day, but he’d gotten some images of the buck earlier in the month around 1 p.m.

So, about 12:30 p.m., he was back in the same makeshift blind. He let things settle down for about an hour and decided to try his rattling antlers.

Hunter makes a painful decision

“I was so cold, I ended up smacking my knuckles with one of those antlers,” Fortenberry said. “It was so cold, I might as well have hit it with a hammer. It was back to freezing and almost time to go home.”

He waited about 10 minutes for the pain to somewhat go away. Then, he decided to give rattling one more try. He rattled, used a grunt call, and then it happened.

“I saw movement,” Fortenberry said. “I knew it was a bigger animal than a squirrel because of the sound.”

Fortenberry could see parts of a deer including tines, so he put his rifle in his lap. When the deer came into full view, Fortenberry realized what he was looking at.

“I said, ‘Oh my Lord, that’s him and he’s standing right there,’” Fortenberry said. “I immediately started shaking. I was shaking so hard. I was like a 12-year-old about to shoot his first deer.”

Fortenberry said he was in awe of the sight. He was able to calm himself down and fired his 6.5 Creedmoor rifle. The deer ran 30 yards and laid down.

Fortenberry waited about 10 minutes and then went to recover him.

A beauty more important than a score

“When I got him out of the thicket, I sat there next to him for about 10 minutes,” Fortenberry said. “I was in awe.

“It was very emotional. I thanked God first and foremost to be able to harvest a deer like that. It was very bittersweet.”

The buck’s rack is by no means giant. Fortenberry hasn’t had it scored, but said the inside spread measures a modest 13 inches. However, the unique second row of tines on the inside and the symmetry make it something far more special for him than tine lengths, circumferences and a Boone and Crockett score.

“To me, it doesn’t matter,” Fortenberry said. “They could score him 120 inches or 110 inches and it wouldn’t matter to me because he’s so beautiful.

“You don’t see deer like that every day. You don’t see deer like that in a lifetime. I’m still in shock about it in some ways. I can’t put it into words how I feel.”