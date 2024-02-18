Mississippi deer hunters could get a second color option for safety this year

Do you or someone you know prefer pink over the traditional blaze orange that’s used for safety while deer hunting? Well, this may be your year.

A bill in the Mississippi Legislature to allow pink as an alternative to blaze orange has passed in the House of Representatives and is now in the Senate.

“I had a constituent that came to me with that proposal, so I didn’t come up with it,” said Rep. Randy Rushing, R-Decatur. “I listen to my constituents.

“I consider that a part of my job to listen to my constituents. I did some research and found about 13 other states have also passed that legislation.”

Making hunting more inviting to women

House Bill 526 calls for allowing deer hunters to wear 500 square inches of unbroken fluorescent pink and it’s geared toward female hunters that may prefer it and making hunting more inviting to women.

“I think it’s an option for them and may be an incentive to welcome them and encourage them to get into sports,” Rushing said.

Rushing said there aren’t any downsides to the bill. He said pink is no more visible to game animals than the traditional orange. From a safety standpoint, he said pink is considered a safety color just like orange and chartreuse green that are used for other applications.

Rushing said reactions have varied, but none have been against it.

“Some thought it was a good idea and others didn’t see the need,” Rushing said. “It’s been mixed, but there hasn’t been any pushback on it.”

Mississippi hunter says pink is positive

For hunter Stephanie McGarrh of Merigold, allowing pink is a positive change even if she doesn’t choose to wear it..

McGarrh is an avid bowhunter and has a buck to her credit that made it into the Pope & Young Club. She was recognized by the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks with its Outstanding Sportsman Award in 2020.

She also made headlines in 2020 when she video-taped a scary encounter with a black bear that was in a tree with her while she was hunting deer.

McGarrh said she’s traditional when it comes to hunting, but supports the measure.

“I’m not going to wear it, but if it gets more women hunting, I think it’s great,” McGarrh said. “I never had a choice, so I’ll stick with orange because I’m old school.

“If they want to wear pink, that’s fantastic. It’s definitely not going to have a negative effect. I only see positive coming from it.”

Hunter thrilled by possible change

Katy Rizzo of Cleveland, an avid hunter and Mississippi State University student, said she’s looking forward to the possible change and said she feels others will welcome it, too.

“I’ve never understood why we only had one fluorescent color and not others,” Rizzo said. “I’m really thrilled we’re taking a step in the right direction.

“There’s truly no reason not to do it if the reason is to warn others that you are nearby. I’m just glad the Mississippi Legislature took notice and are doing something about it.”

When asked if she would wear pink instead of blaze orange Rizzo responded, “Absolutely, and pink isn’t even my favorite color.”

The bill passed with 110 votes in favor and four against it with four abstaining or absent and four responding present. It has been transferred to the Senate where it will need a majority vote before getting final approval from the Governor.

If passed, the bill will take effect July 1, 2024.