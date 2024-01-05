A Mississippi deputy was shot and killed during a traffic stop Thursday: What we know

A George County Sheriff’s deputy was killed during a traffic stop Thursday evening in the Rocky Creek community.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on U.S. 98 near Brushy Creek Road at around 5:15 p.m. when he was shot and killed.

George County Sheriff Mitchell Mixon identified the deputy as Jeremy Malone.

"We ask that you keep Deputy Malone's family as well as the George County Sheriff’s Office and the community in your thoughts and prayers," Mixon said in a news release.

Officers with the sheriff's office and other law enforcement agencies pursued the suspect, who was later shot and killed by law enforcement officera near Beaumont in Perry County, according to a news release from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

MBI is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on X @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Mississippi deputy shot, killed in traffic stop