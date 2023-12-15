Mississippi Dist. 26 Sen. John Horhn lays out his goals for 2024 legislative session

Mississippi Dist. 26 Sen. John Horhn, who has represented most of northwest Hinds County and a section of southwest Madison County for over 29 years, spoke to about 35 constituents Friday about his goals and predictions for the 2024 Legislative Session.

Speaking at the Refill Jackson Initiative center on Adams Street, a nonprofit agency dedicated to workforce training for young adults, Horhn was introduced by forum coordinator Jonathan Lee who described the senator as one of Mississippi’s “most enduring fixtures in politics.”

Lee praised Horhn as one who has demonstrated outstanding expertise both in the field of economic development and as a patron of the arts.

Mississippi Sen. John Horhn of District 26 addresses constituents during a Friday Forum at the Refill Jackson Initiative center on Adams Street.

Horhn, a Democrat, began his address by discussing the current disagreement between Gov. Tate Reeves and legislators over anticipated revenues in the coming 2025 fiscal year.

Horhn said Reeves, who is pushing for elimination of the state’s income tax, believes the state can anticipate in excess of $7.6 billion in revenue but legislative leaders, anticipating a slowdown in collections, think the estimate should be closer to $7.5 billion.

Horhn said he believes the lower figure is “more prudent,” but he described the squabble as mostly a “tempest in the teapot.” Ultimately, legislators are “going to play off real numbers,” he said, which means for the current time state agencies will be advised to plan their budgets based on last year’s figures.

On the issue of healthcare, Horhn said “Rural hospitals are dying,” and he repeated the need for Medicaid expansion, saying the legislation would bring in $1 billion annually, create 9000 new jobs and provide coverage for an additional 300,000 Mississippians.

“You can call it Obamacare or Tatecare — I don’t care, we need that money,” Horhn said.

Addressing the difficulty of passing such legislation in the Republican-controlled Legislature, Horhn said presumptive incoming House Speaker Jason White has indicated “the door is open for discussion,” which is at least a more encouraging sign than has existed in previous sessions.

Addressing the prospect for “school choice,” allowing parents to jump district lines, Horhn said, “We think that is a slippery slope and is unconstitutional.” He said the Jackson Public Schools are already losing $48 million a year due to the emergence of charter schools in the city.

Of the 13 or more Jackson schools slated for closure due to declining enrollment Horhn said he hopes federal dollars can be used to re-purpose many of those buildings and prevent them from becoming a blight in the adjacent neighborhoods.

One idea could be to convert the campuses into affordable housing developments, he said.

“There is money in Washington. The Biden administration just allocated $45 billion for converting commercial properties to residential and schools qualify,” Horhn said.

Of proposed redevelopment at the former Lake Hico property, which sits on 16th section land owned by the Jackson Public Schools, Horhn said that discussion, “kind of got lost in the shuffle,” given the district’s more pressing problems of declining enrollment.

One idea might be to construct a solar farm to provide income for the district, given that Entergy’s transmission lines still exist in the area. Another discussion involves potentially bringing new medical facilities to the area, he said.

Horhn also touted the return of an Initiative and Referendum process allowing citizens to propose new laws by collecting signatures and putting the measure to a statewide vote. He said he believes the political climate is right to reinstate the process this year after the previous law was voided on a technicality by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Horhn closed his remarks by encouraging the various economic development agencies and chambers of commerce in Hinds County to consolidate their efforts or at least work more closely together to promote the county. He said he was impressed with the cohesive message similar agencies in Madison and Rankin counties provide in bringing new developments to their areas.

“There are so many needs. We have to all pull together to fulfill those needs,” Horhn said.

The 2024 session of the Mississippi Legislature convenes on Jan. 2.

