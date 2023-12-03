Mississippi dog fighting ring busted, 28 dogs confiscated

PANOLA CO., Miss. — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reportedly busted a dog fighting ring in Como Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene on Rayburn Road. Deputies have reportedly confiscated 28 dogs and “dog fighting equipment.”

The sheriff’s office says one person has been arrested so far and the investigation is ongoing.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office did not identify the suspect who has been arrested.

