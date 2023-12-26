Mississippi escapee captured after police pursuit identified

Autumn Scott
·1 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The escapee from Mississippi who was caught in Memphis has been identified by Memphis Police.

Escapee from Mississippi captured after police pursuit

Police said on December 22, officers responded to a call that an escapee from a Mississippi jail was in the area of Summer Avenue and White Station Road.

The suspect fled the area on foot but was later captured on I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard after a pursuit.

He was then taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as William Strohm.

No further information has been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Recommended Stories