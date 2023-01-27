Mississippi FedEx driver seeks $5M related to allegations white men chased and shot at his delivery truck

In the complaint, D’Monterrio Gibson claims that after his harassment in Brookhaven, Mississippi, he told his supervisor, who wanted to wait until the next day to notify police. Gibson called them himself.

A Black FedEx driver from Mississippi is suing for $5 million over an incident where a white father and son pursued and fired bullets at him as he was making deliveries just over a year ago.

According to The Miami Herald, D’Monterrio Gibson claims that on Jan. 24, 2022, Gregory and Brandon Case blocked his truck’s path, shot at him and chased him out of the Brookhaven neighborhood where he was completing his route.

The father-and-son duo were taken into custody on Feb. 1, 2022. The elder Case initially faced a conspiracy charge, and his son was accused of committing aggravated assault by shooting into an occupied vehicle.

FedEx driver D’Monterrio Gibson (left) stands next to his attorney, Carlos Moore, during a February 2022 news conference in Ridgeland, Mississippi. Gibson is seeking $5 million in a lawsuit that alleges he was discriminated against by FedEx and the city of Brookhaven, Mississippi, after two white men shot at him on his delivery route. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis/AP)

The Cases made bail and, in November, were indicted for attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle. Brandon Case entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment on Jan. 4, and the father will appear in court in March.

Gibson has since filed a complaint against FedEx, the city of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenny Collins and the two men who fired the shots, alleging they all failed him and mistreated him because of his race.

According to the lawsuit, Collins and the city of Brookhaven ignored their obligations and gave the individuals suspected of stalking Gibson time to turn themselves in — which they did eight days later — rather than actively seek them as suspects.

“Chief Collins intentionally delayed justice for (Gibson) by delaying the presentation of critical evidence and documentation pertinent to the instant matter on January 24, 2022, for nearly ten months,” the lawsuit alleges, according to The Herald, “and failed to properly investigate the crimes allegedly committed” by the two men.

In his complaint, Gibson contends that as soon as he felt secure leaving the neighborhood, he informed his supervisor, who preferred to wait until the next day to report the incident to the police. That decision prompted Gibson to make the call himself.

The deliveryman claims that FedEx forced him to go the same route the day after the incident, despite being aware of what happened. In his complaint, Gibson accuses FedEx of deliberate racial discrimination and inflicting emotional anguish.

According to the suit, FedEx’s actions — or lack of them — have caused Gibson’s mental agony and anxiety, sleep deprivation, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder for a year.

Brookhaven City Attorney Bobby Moak; Dan Kitchens, listed as an attorney for Brandon Case; and Terrell Stubbs, attorney for Gregory Case, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts by theGrio.

“We are aware of the lawsuit,” FedEx senior communications specialist Tammy DeGroff said in a statement to McClatchy News, The Herald reported. “FedEx has a diverse workforce and leadership team, and our focus in the aftermath of the incident was to support Mr. Gibson. We strongly disagree with the claims made against FedEx and will defend the lawsuit.”

