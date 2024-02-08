Mississippi Freedom Project trip discussed at UF event in Gainesville on Wednesday

University of Florida students from the 2023 cohort of the Mississippi Freedom Project gathered Wednesday to discuss their experiences of collecting interviews throughout the South.

The gathering was held in Pugh Hall on UF’s campus and hosted by the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program. The discussion featured UF students who were taken through Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi to conduct interviews, visit civil rights sites and engage in research activities.

For 16 years, SPOHP's Mississippi Freedom Project (MFP) has taken UF students on a week-long fieldwork trip in July. The trip last year included Tallahassee; Pensacola; Elaine, Arkansas; Glendora, Mississippi; Money, Mississippi; Montgomery, Alabama; and Tuskegee, Alabama.

Each year the research team records new interviews for the Mississippi Freedom Project Archive, which has archived more than 700 interviews.

The discussion Wednesday feature six panelists — two in-person and four via Zoom.

The panelists were JoAnn Almonte, Rey Audrel Zeth Tamayo Arcenas, Vanessa Obando, Ashley Sanguino, Asha Clark and Krystin Anderson.

“In academia, it’s hard to see the scope of injustice,” Obando said. “The trip was a way to speak to them head on. I love to listen to people’s lives and take lessons from them.”

Sanguino said she experienced firsthand how powerful oral history can be.

Mississippi Delta: Students discuss trip to Mississippi Delta

“There’s so much power in community,” Sanguino said. “It was grounding to understand the importance of having these talks. You are seeing, living, breathing history.”

Anderson said the trip helped her gain a better understanding of the impact oral history has on generations.

“It (the trip) changed my perspective on what it means to be in a small community,” Anderson said. “It goes beyond oral history. It’s about generational understanding and tying back to your roots.”

Paul Ortiz, Ph.D., has been the SPOHP director since 2008 and will be leaving the position to join Cornell University in the summer.

According to UF, under his leadership, SPOHP has received several national academic awards.

Ortiz has helped raise more than $2 million in grants, donations and contracts for the program, according to UF.

In an external review of SPOHP conducted in 2020, the Doris Duke Charitable Trust noted that, “The program’s social justice research methodologies are the focus of scholars and oral history programs across the globe.”

Paul Ortiz, Ph.D, who has been director of the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program at the University of Florida since 2008, talks about the origins of the Mississippi Freedom Project during a town hall meeting held Wednesday at UF. Ortiz will be leaving the position to join Cornell University in the summer. (Credit: Photo by Voleer Thomas, Correspondent)

“The Mississippi Freedom Project has been one of the most meaningful projects,” Ortiz said. “It has become a model for other history programs, and it has inspired a lot of fieldwork. This program has launched many careers.”

Community members, University of Florida students and others attended the 16th Mississippi Freedom Project discussion hosted by the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program on Wednesday in Pugh Hall on UF’s campus.

Matthew Jacobs, Ph.D., SPOHP’s interim director, teaches undergraduate and graduate courses on 20th century U.S. foreign relations, particularly with the Middle East, and international and world history more broadly.

This year’s Mississippi Freedom Project will be on a hiatus and students will take a trip to the Panhandle for three to four days to learn about sustainable gulf communities, Jacobs said.

“I have a passion for experiential learning,” Jacobs said. “This type of learning is more intensive than the classroom setting. Trips like this are amped up by 100. You hang out with people, and you hear narratives. It can be emotionally taxing. I’m not saying it to scare you, but for you to embrace it. The intensity is the meaning of it.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: UF students conduct interviews during trip through Mississippi Delta