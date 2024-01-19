Follow here for the latest on weather, road conditions and boil water alerts in Mississippi:

Freeze warnings

Dangerously cold air will return to Mississippi Friday night through Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said. Low temperatures will drop into the teens at Friday night, with wind chills in the single digits. North of the Interstate 20 corridor, temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing during the day Saturday.

Road conditions

As of 6 a.m. Friday, there are forty-five counties in Mississippi with ice reports, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said. The biggest danger this morning was black ice that formed overnight. MDOT advises only emergency travel in affected areas.

Boil water notices

About 12,000 customers have been affected and boil-water notices have been issued for customers of the Jackson system in the following zip codes:

39209 — West Jackson along the 49 corridor

39204 — West/Central Jackson along 49 corridor to Pearl River and south on east side of 55 between 55 and the Pearl River

39212 — South Jackson

39272 — South Jackson

39170 — South Jackson

"Precautionary boil water notices have been issued for those areas and will remain in effect until lifted by JXN Water," a press release states.

Winter weather deaths

Six winter weather-related deaths have been reported since Sunday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi freeze warnings and road conditions