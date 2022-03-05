Mississippi fuel prices spike overnight again. Which Coast county has cheapest gas?

If you filled up your gas tank Saturday morning, you likely paid about 10 cents more gallon than Coast drivers who purchased fuel on Friday.

The average cost for one gallon of unleaded gas jumped by a dime overnight, according to data from AAA.

While the Magnolia State still has some of the cheapest gas prices in the U.S., fuel costs are skyrocketing across the state. The price-per-gallon average is about $1.20 more than a year ago.

In Mississippi, the average cost for regular gas was $3.61 on Saturday. Last week, the average was $3.25. This time last year, drivers could get a gallon for about $2.42.

The national average for gas on Saturday is $3.92.

Average prices per gallon very in the three Coast counties, with Jackson County having the cheapest fuel.

Here’s a cost breakdown for the South Mississippi area as of Saturday:

Hancock County: $3.64

Harrison County: $3.62

Jackson County: $3.59

Pearl River County: $3.73

Stone County: $3.62

George County: $3.60

The cost of fuel way keep rising across the country over the next few weeks due to a variety of factors.

Traveling has become more popular as COVID-19 cases decline in Mississippi and other parts of the U.S.

Oil prices started to rise as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.

In 2020, only 7% of U.S petroleum imports came from Russia. The global cartel OPEC that controls 40% of the worlds crude oil has resisted calls to increase production, which has resulted in a limited supply to meet the increased demand.

Supply chain issues are increasing the cost of oil.

Mississippi’s highest fuel prices ever were recorded in July 2008, when the average cost for a gallon of regular gas was $3.97.

A worker fixes an out of service gas pump at a Shell gas station on Creosote Road in Gulfport on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Gas prices are skyrocketing across the Coast in March 2022.