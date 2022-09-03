Mississippi police say pilot threatened to crash small plane into Walmart; Gov. warns residents to 'be on alert'

A small airplane circles over Tupelo, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Police say the pilot of the small airplane is threatened to crash the aircraft into a Walmart store. The Tupelo Police Department said that the Walmart and a nearby convenience store had been evacuated.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves on Saturday morning warned residents near Tupelo, Mississippi, to "be on alert" after police said a pilot flying a small plane over the town threatened to crash into a Walmart.

On Saturday morning, Gov. Reeves tweeted that state police and emergency managers are "closely tracking this dangerous situation."

Reeves shared an image on Twitter showing the airplane's flight path, circling multiple times and criss-crossing over the town of 38,000. The airplane is a two turbine aircraft that is about 35 feet long, according to that flight-tracking data on FlightAware.com.

According to a police statement Reeves tweeted, the airplane pilot "made contact with (911) and is threatening to intentionally crash into Wal Mart on West Main."

The Walmart and another neighboring store were told to evacuate, according to the police statement.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the plane was on the move north of Tupelo, Mississippi, according to police.

"With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo," police said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pilot in Tupelo, Mississippi, threatens to crash into Walmart: police