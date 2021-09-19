Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves attacks vaccine mandates, downplays state's high death toll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matthew Brown
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in his state on Sunday, while challenging the legitimacy of vaccine mandates rolled out by the Biden administration.

"The president very much wants you and everyone else to believe that this is a fight between politicians. The reality is this is an attack by the president on hardworking Americans and hardworking Mississippians who he wants to choose between getting a jab in the arm and their ability to feed their families, and I just believe that is a false choice," Reeves said.

Reeves has previously called new measures to mandate vaccines for a larger swath of Americans by President Joe Biden "tyrannical-type" behavior. Biden resented that characterization, pointing out that Mississippi already requires vaccines for a range of diseases to attend public schools in the state.

Video: How vaccine mandates have been used throughout history

COVID vaccine mandate: Public employees, including teachers, in 26 states will face federal vaccination requirement

Reeves also downplayed other vaccine mandates for children in Mississippi, saying they were only required for public school, not for the workplace.

"He knows he doesn't have the political authority to do this, in my opinion," Reeves said of Biden's motives, adding they are entirely political.

Biden announced a range of new mandates for federal workers, contractors and employees at large companies through the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, which allows the federal government to impose emergency standards if there is a "grave danger" posed to workers.

Mississippi has the highest death count of any state per capita from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins. CNN's Jake Tapper challenged Reeves about the state's current approach to the pandemic and if officials would change course.

"With all due respect, governor, your way is failing," Tapper said. "Are you doing to try and change anything to try to change that?"

Biden's COVID action: 'Patience is wearing thin': Biden rolls out vaccine requirements that will affect 100 million workers

Reeves equated Mississippi's experience with the Delta variant to spikes of coronavirus cases in Israel and the United Kingdom, calling deaths "a lagging indicator" and explaining "timing has as much to do with that statistic as anything else."

Reeves, who is vaccinated, was clear that Americans and Mississippians should talk with their doctors about getting a shot. He was firm, however, that he would not be implementing any new public health guidelines.

The latest wave of the Delta variant has especially slammed the Southeast, where vaccination numbers lag behind other parts of the country. Mississippi has surpassed states like New York and New Jersey in per capita deaths.

Many states in the region, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, and reaching north to West Virginia, have also seen hospitalizations and deaths spike amid the new wave.

"If you want to talk about rising cases, look at Kentucky or West Virginia," Reeves said.

"I'm talking to you about your state, governor," Tapper retorted.

Biden's new mandates require that any federal worker or contractor who works with the U.S. government be vaccinated. Businesses that employ more than 100 people will also be required to ensure their staff is either vaccinated or undergoes regular testing.

Employees at health care centers, including hospitals and nursing homes, that tend to patients who receive Medicare or Medicaid will also be required to be vaccinated for facilities to receive federal funds.

Follow Matthew Brown online @mrbrownsir.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves downplays soaring COVID death toll

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci confident FDA will back booster shots for all; Chris Rock tests positive, says 'trust me, you don't want this': Live COVID-19 updates

    Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the Biden administration's booster rollout plans, downplaying confusion over who should get the jabs. Latest COVID news.

  • Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president in 2022

    MANILA (Reuters) -Boxing star Manny Pacquiao said on Sunday he will run for president of the Philippines next year, after railing against corruption in government and what he calls President Rodrigo Duterte's cozy relationship with China. Pacquiao accepted the nomination of his political allies during the national assembly of the faction he leads in the ruling PDP-Laban Party, days after a rival faction nominated Duterte's long-time aide, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/philippine-senator-first-declare-2022-run-presidency-2021-09-08, as its presidential candidate. That faction nominated Duterte for vice president, a move that critics called a cynical ploy by Duterte to retain power.

  • Texas doctor says he violated nation's most restrictive antiabortion law to challenge it

    A Texas doctor stepped forward Saturday to say he had performed an abortion that is illegal under the state's restrictive new law to force a test of its legality. "I understand that by providing an abortion beyond the new legal limit, I am taking a personal risk, but it's something I believe in strongly," Alan Braid, a San Antonio OB/GYN, said in an op-ed in The Washington Post. "I have daughters, granddaughters and nieces. I believe abortion is an essential part of health care. . . . I can't ju

  • One state steps in as Texas bans abortions: 'No one will be turned away'

    Over the last week, the southern Illinois Planned Parenthood clinic has seen patients from Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas.

  • Biden's Entire Presidential Agenda Rests on Expansive Spending Bill

    WASHINGTON — No president has ever packed as much of his agenda, domestic and foreign, into a single piece of legislation as President Joe Biden has with the $3.5 trillion spending plan that Democrats are trying to wrangle through Congress over the next six weeks. The bill combines major initiatives on the economy, education, social welfare, climate change and foreign policy, funded in large part by an extensive rewrite of the tax code, which aims to bring in trillions from corporations and the

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa leaves Bills game on cart after big hit, replaced by Jacoby Brissett

    Tagovailoa sustained a rib injury on a big hig by A.J. Epenesa.

  • Kellyanne Conway told Trump that he didn't have 'swagger' in 2020 and said his campaign resembled Hillary Clinton's 2016 bid: book

    "Trump 2020 resembled Hillary 2016. You had too much money, too much time, too much ego," Conway reportedly told Trump about missteps from last year.

  • Key data on U.S. J&J, Moderna COVID-19 boosters 'weeks away,' Fauci says

    Data needed to determine the advisability of booster shots of the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines is just weeks away, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser said on Sunday, as officials signaled they expected boosters would be recommended for a broad swath of Americans. U.S. health regulators already have begun to consider a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory panel on Friday recommended a third shot of the two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 for people age 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19, but declined to endorse boosters for the wider population.

  • Haitians on Texas border undeterred by US plan to expel them

    Haitian migrants seeking to escape poverty, hunger and a feeling of hopelessness in their home country said they will not be deterred by U.S. plans to speedily send them back, as thousands of people remained encamped on the Texas border Saturday after crossing from Mexico. Scores of people waded back and forth across the Rio Grande on Saturday afternoon, re-entering Mexico to purchase water, food and diapers in Ciudad Acuña before returning to the Texas encampment under and near a bridge in the border city of Del Rio.

  • SEC: Memphis' gamebreaking punt return TD vs. Mississippi State shouldn't have counted due to officiating errors

    While Mississippi State's players initially looked to be at fault for giving up on the play, the real culprits were the officials.

  • An Idaho store owner says missing Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie appeared 'happy' during a stop they made on their road trip

    The business owner told East Idaho News as the couple left the shop, Petito "hollered back from the door that they were engaged and then I said congratulations."

  • McConaughey leads Abbott in Texas poll as O'Rourke inches closer

    McConaughey leads Abbott in Texas poll as O'Rourke inches closer

  • With blue bloods looking mortal, is this the year for college football chaos?

    Saturday offered a reminder of all the equalizers that this season offers. And while it wasn’t a day of chaos, the confluence of close games made the favorites look fallible.

  • Katherine Heigl says she 'ambushed' writers on 'Grey's Anatomy' after withdrawing her name for Emmys consideration

    "It wasn’t very nice or fair," the actress says in a new book exposing the show's behind-the-scenes drama.

  • Search resumes for man whose girlfriend disappeared on trip

    The search for Brian Laundrie resumed at the more than 24,000-acre (9,712-hectare) Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, a wildlife area with more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of trails, as well as campgrounds. Laundrie and Gabrielle “Gabby" Petito, 22, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West.

  • Why white supremacists and QAnon enthusiasts are obsessed – but very wrong – about the Byzantine Empire

    Inspiration for a mob of angry white men? Richard T. Nowitz/Getty ImagesFrom Charlottesville to the Capitol, medieval imagery has been repeatedly on show at far-right rallies and riots in recent years. Displays of Crusader shields and tattoos derived from Norse and Celtic symbols are of little surprise to medieval historians like me who have long documented the appropriation of the Middle Ages by today’s far right. But amid all the expected Viking imagery and nods to the Crusaders has been anoth

  • The 'Murdaugh Murders': What to Know About the South Carolina Mystery

    ISLANDTON, S.C. — The unsolved killing of a mother and son. Millions of dollars in stolen funds. Fresh investigations into a fatal boat crash and a housekeeper’s deadly fall. The mysteries swirling around a lawyer and his family in South Carolina have gotten only more tragic and perplexing this summer, and with them have come two arrests, stunning twists and intricate theories — as many more parts of the case remain unsolved. At its center is the Murdaugh family, whose members have served in pow

  • The FDA panel decision on vaccine boosters shows the process worked: Fauci

    After the Food and Drug Administration's vaccine advisory panel rejected a plan on Friday to offer Pfizer booster shots for all Americans, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci defended the White House's earlier plan to begin rolling out the shots this month. "The plan was that we have to be ready to do this as soon as the decision is made and when you have a plan, you put a date on it, and you say we want to be able to get ready to roll out on the week of September the 20th," Fauci said Sunday. "So giving that date I don't think was confusing, we needed a date to be able to say, let's get ready to roll this out, pending the decision of the deliberation by the FDA and ultimately the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."

  • Footage shows new details after NYC restaurant incident over proof of vaccination

    Three tourists were arrested after allegedly assaulting a New York City restaurant hostess when she asked for proof of their vaccination status before they could be seated indoors, the New York Times reports. The latest: On Saturday, lawyers for the restaurant and the three women revealed that the tourists had in fact shown proof of vaccination and been allowed into Carmine's Italian restaurant, according to the Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • 2 injured after military plane crashes in Texas backyard

    One of the people in the plane is in critical condition after appearing to eject from the plane and getting caught in power lines.