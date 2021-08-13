Mississippi governor defends COVID response

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said Friday he and state officials have done "everything that we can" to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases. Reeves also defended his stances on masking and vaccines. (Aug.13)

