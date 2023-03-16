Mississippi governor vetoes 2 bills on health insurance

517
Associated Press
·1 min read

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that he has vetoed two bills dealing with insurance because he thinks they would increase the cost of health care.

“One is a bad idea, and I can’t see myself supporting it. One is a good idea that just includes some correctable mistakes,” the Republican governor said in a statement.

Reeves said the “bad idea” was in Senate Bill 2224, which would have given the state insurance commissioner the ability to set rates for all health insurance.

Other news:Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill restricting electric car stores in Mississippi

He said Senate Bill 2262 would have made changes to the prior authorization process that insurance companies use to tell providers whether a procedure or drug is covered. Reeves said he liked that the proposal would have required insurance companies to give quicker answers, but the bill would have had "unintended consequences.”

“The bill has a number of technical components," Reeves said. “These include administrative hearings that are in an incorrect place, increased costs for Medicaid and other issues that cause me not to be comfortable signing it."

Overriding a governor's veto would take two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves vetoes two bills on health insurance

Recommended Stories

  • Electric car stores will be restricted in Mississippi

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday restricting electric car manufacturers from selling vehicles in person unless they open franchised dealerships. Defying calls from some fellow Republicans in the Legislature to veto the measure, Reeves enacted into law House Bill 401, introduced by Republican Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia. The law will force electric car companies such as Tesla and Rivian to sell vehicles through franchises rather than company-owned stores, which is how they currently operate.

  • Gov. Tate Reeves signs bill restricting electric car stores in Mississippi

    Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Tuesday restricting electric car manufacturers from selling vehicles in person unless they open franchised dealerships.

  • GOP Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Murder of State, Local Law Enforcement a Federal Crime

    Rep. Mike Garcia and Sen Tom Cotton introduced legislation that would make the murder of a state or local law enforcement officer a federal crime punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.

  • Florida Republican's Bill Would Ban Young Girls From Discussing Their Periods In School

    Rep. Stan McClain's (R) admitted that his bill would limit girls from talking about their periods, although he clarified that was not the intent.

  • Survivors Testify Against Bill Requiring ‘Proof’ of Rape to Get an Abortion: 'How Dare You?'

    Florida state House Republicans advanced a bill to ban abortion at six weeks on Thursday, but not before survivors and advocates offered an hour of especially impassioned, heartbreaking testimony against the bill (HB7) at its first public hearing. HB7 offers only narrow exceptions for threats to the life of the pregnant person, severe fetal conditions, incest, or rape—that is, if a person can prove they’ve been raped.

  • Utah Hasn't Figured Out How to Legally Ban Abortion, So It's Banning Clinics Instead

    On Wednesday, a gross, workaround way to restrict abortion became law in Utah: In 2024, Utah will ban all abortion clinics, according to a bill Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed.

  • Prosecutor to Librarian: Get Rid of LGBTQ+ Book or Face Felony Charges

    Critics call it a violation of the First Amendment.

  • North Dakota's top court will not revive state's abortion ban

    (Reuters) -North Dakota's Supreme Court on Thursday refused to revive a strict abortion ban previously blocked by a lower court, finding that the ban violates a state constitutional right to abortion to preserve the mother's life or health. "Today, the court rightfully stopped one of the most extreme laws in the country from taking effect and depriving North Dakotans of their reproductive freedom," said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which challenged the ban on behalf of abortion providers. North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said in a statement that the court "appears to have taken on the role of a legislative body, a role our constitution does not afford them."

  • House Oversight chair Comer says '6 or 7 Biden family members' potentially involved in business schemes

    House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., says he believes at least half a dozen members of President Biden's family have been involved in “various business schemes” around the world.

  • Minnesota Republican votes against free school meals bill because 'I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry'

    "I have yet to meet a person in Minnesota that is hungry," said state senator Steve Drazkowski before voting against the bill on Tuesday.

  • Democrats Swallow Getting Strong-Armed Into GOP’s Version of ‘Bipartisanship’

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersFirst, it was a resolution denouncing violence against anti-abortion groups. Then it was a bill mandating health care providers give care to infants in the extraordinarily rare situation that a baby survives a failed abortion. Then it was a resolution “denouncing the horrors of socialism.” And a few days later, it was a bill to overturn a set of criminal justice reforms passed by the Washington, D.C., city council.All of these measures

  • Axios Fires Reporter after He Called DeSantis Press Release ‘Propaganda’

    An Axios reporter has been fired after he called a press release from Florida governor Ron DeSantis's Education Department "propaganda."

  • MSNBC’s Symone Sanders, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Jump To WME

    You can’t tie these anchors down. MSNBC’s Symone Sanders and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins have both moved to WME for representation after previously being signed to UTA, according to three people familiar with the matter. Sanders launched a new Sunday program in May of last year, and her contract with MSNBC ends in early 2024, according […]

  • Tucker Carlson Slams Lindsey Graham for Peddling ‘Anti-American Stupidity’: ‘What Would Reagan Do? He’d Probably Vomit’ (Video)

    The Fox News host responded to the South Carolina senator's call to shoot down Russian aircrafts

  • ‘That's a lie’: GOP senators press Yellen on the lack of a Social Security plan in Biden’s budget

    During an appearance before lawmakers on the Senate’s Finance committee, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was repeatedly pressed in often heated terms by Republicans about the lack of a Social Security plan in President Biden’s recent budget proposal.

  • Explainer: How GOP is splitting apart on Ukraine

    STORY: The 2024 Republican presidential race could become a contest between isolationists and foreign policy hawks after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week sent his strongest signal yet he does not believe support for Ukraine is in the U.S. national interest….The outcome of the debate could shape how the party engages with the world for years to come.[The isolationists] On the one side are former President Donald Trump and DeSantis.Although the governor has not yet officially declared himself a candidate, he and Trump are the clear front runners in the Republican race.Both have dismissed U.S. support for Ukraine and other allies as a waste of resources and said that leaders should pay more attention to issues at home.In a response to a questionnaire on Ukraine from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, DeSantis replied: “While the U.S. has many vital national interests ... becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them.” [ The ‘hawks’] On the other side, a slew of declared and likely GOP challengers, as well as party stalwarts, who portray themselves as steadfast defenders of Ukraine and willing to stand up to U.S. foes including Russia and China. We'll stand with our allies from Israel to Ukraine and stand up to our enemies in Iran and Russia. NIKKI HALEY: "We'll stand with our allies from Israel to Ukraine and stand up to our enemies in Iran and Russia. " In response to DeSantis’ comments to Carlson, former UN Ambassador and GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley wrote in a statement that “America is far better off with a Ukrainian victory.” Republican senators Marco Rubio and Lindsey Graham, both former presidential candidates, also criticized DeSantis’ comments. "When it comes to Putin, you either pay now or pay later," Graham wrote on Twitter.[The voters] Republican voters are caught in the middle. Source: Reuters/Ipsos pollingFifty-five percent of Republicans said the U.S. should support democratic countries when they are attacked by non-democratic nations. And when asked…. should the United States continue sending weapons to Ukraine? Self-identified Republicans were split, 50-50. [What now?]Overall, support among Americans for providing military aid to Ukraine has waned… falling to 58 percent in February from 73 percent in April 2022.It's a trend being watched closely by Kyiv. With one former Pentagon official telling Reuters… Ukraine’s ability to fight Russia depends on consistent support ---in weapons and training --- from Washington and its NATO allies.President Joe Biden insists his administration’s position on Ukraine is unwavering… And it’s a fight that must be won.

  • DeSantis state surgeon general Ladapo chastised by FDA and CDC

    Missive from federal health officials comes in response to a letter in which the Florida surgeon general voiced concerns about what he described as adverse effects from mRNA vaccines.

  • DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday announced an alliance with 18 other states to push back against President Biden’s support for environmental, social and corporate governance investing, known as ESG.

  • A man in Texas suing his ex-wife's friends for helping her get an abortion is the latest scare-tactic in the anti-abortion movement, experts say

    A Texas man is seeking $1 million each from his ex-wife's friends who texted her about her efforts to get an abortion, according to the lawsuit.

  • Dozens of Senate Republicans oppose overturning the law that made the disastrous 2003 Iraq invasion possible

    27 GOP senators voted Thursday against opening debate on a bill repealing the decades-old authorizations for the use of military force against Iraq.