Mississippi House Committee passes Purple Alert bill. See what that means

The Mississippi House Judiciary B Committee moved forward a bill on Thursday to establish a Purple Alert system for missing people with cognitive disabilities.

Currently, Mississippi has only Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts, which report missing children, adults and elderly people.

State Rep. Fabian Nelson, D-Hinds County, presented the bill to the committee.

“Currently right now there is nothing to protect our people who are suffering from cognitive disorders,” Nelson said.

The bill, which will now be considered by the full House, would allow local law enforcement agencies to announce through the statewide Amber Alert system that someone with cognitive disabilities has gone missing and provide details of their condition and last known whereabouts.

Fabian Nelson poses for a photo at the Mississippi Capitol building in 2023. Nelson presented a bill Thursday to the House Judiciary B Commitee that would create a purple alert system for missing people with cognitive disabilities. (Wiley Smith, AP)

Amber Alerts, which were established in Mississippi in the 2000s, are controlled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, a division of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. When someone goes missing, local law enforcement can use the system to alert the public to a missing person, along with a description.

Look at lawmakers' effort for suffrage MS lawmakers working to give voting rights to ex-cons: "It's just frustrating"

Silver Alerts were added to the state’s alert program in 2010 and are for elderly people and those with Alzheimer's and dementia.

In 2023, the United States Office of Justice Programs, which tracks missing persons alerts, reported that more than 1,186 children were successfully retrieved after Amber Alerts were issued, and another 165 were recovered because of separate reporting systems.

Nelson told the Clarion Ledger following the committee meeting that he and bill author, Rep. Clay Mansell, R-Hinds County, saw the need for the additional alert because of instances when law enforcement and people out looking for a missing person were not aware of a person’s cognitive disability, which made helping those people more difficult.

By disclosing if a missing person has a cognitive disability, it can help those looking for them to know how to best approach and help them, Nelson said.

The proposed alert would not require any additional infrastructure or cost anything to implement at MDPS, Nelson said.

“It's not going to take additional resources. It's not going to take additional staffing, and we already have systems in place,” Nelson said. “This is ultimately going to be hitting the Purple Alert button instead of a Silver one.”

Read about Tate Reeves support for Texas Reeves thinks the border issues are just as relevant in Mississippi as in Texas. See why

The only other state to have already implemented a Purple Alert system is Florida, which creates the system in 2022.

“It would be awesome to have Mississippi being the second state, and since this bill has been authored, other states are now looking at this and considering it as well,” Nelson said.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What is Purple Alert? MS House Committee passes bill