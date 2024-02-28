Mississippi House passes first ever Medicaid expansion bill

The state of Mississippi is one step closer to giving more than 210,000 residents access to healthcare via a Medicaid expansion bill.

House Bill 1725 passed the House by a vote of 96-20, with no vocal opposition to the bill after it was introduced by Medicaid Committee Chair Missy McGee, R-Hattiesburg.

"What we really have for us is a solution to a fundamental challenge," McGee said to her fellow lawmakers. "Access to health care, this is a topic that should transcend politics and economics, for at its core is about the well-being and dignity of every Mississippian. Providing opportunities for health insurance is not just a matter of policy, it is a moral imperative, and a reflection of our state and the values of our state. Unfortunately, we as lawmakers, we often find ourselves being accustomed to some of the negative indicators regarding our state's quality of life. We hear them a lot, but what we have to remember is that these statistics aren't simply numbers on a page. They reflect the tough circumstances faced by actual people."

The bill will now be considered by the Senate, where GOP leadership has also introduced a bill to expand Medicaid.

If passed, the expansion would cover working people in the state who make 138% of the federal poverty line, or about $20,000 per year. Those eligible include people who work 20 hours per week or are full time students, to name a few.

This is a developing story.

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

