Mississippi hunter says she is ‘still in shock’ after taking incredible 186-inch buck

With her children involved in activities and her husband hunting in another county, a Mississippi woman had an unusual opportunity to hunt by herself.

It ended with the biggest buck of her hunting career, a massive 16-point, and one that other hunters had been trying to harvest for years.

“I still feel humbled and in awe,” said Cameron Whitehead of Winston County. “My husband and the other guys in the camp have gotten trail pics for the last three years.

“Nobody was able to shoot him. I’ve only seen one deer that came close to this size and that was 16, 17 years ago.”

On Dec. 10, Whitehead got to her stand about 3 p.m. and it wasn’t a very active afternoon.

No deer in sight

“It was quiet,” Whitehead said. “I heard a bunch of footsteps around me, but it was quiet and I hadn’t seen anything.”

A couple of hours passed and no deer came into sight, but Whitehead said she wasn’t bored.

“I’m just chilling,” Whitehead said. “I enjoy being in the outdoors so much. I was just relaxed.”

Whitehead said the times the buck was caught on camera in that area, he typically came through around 5:30 p.m., but by 5 o’clock, she already had her rifle in a window and ready to help avoid any last-minute mishaps.

“I’m notorious for making human mistakes like banging the side of the shooting house and making noise or a chair creaking,” Whitehead said.

That turned out to be a wise move because not only did the buck show up early, he caught her by surprise.

Huge buck steps into view

“I never heard him at all,” Whitehead said. “When I looked out the window, all I saw was a big body like a cow and antlers like a moose.”

Only 65 yards away, the sight of the giant buck rattled her nerves.

“I was just trying my best to keep my composure because I was very excited,” Whitehead said.

With a buck like that standing only 65 yards away, Whitehead said she wasted no time in pulling the trigger.

“When I saw that, I figured it was bigger than 10 points, so I went ahead and shot,” Whitehead said. “I wasn’t taking a chance on him making another step.”

Despite being nervous, Whitehead was confident in her shot.

“I immediately called my husband and said, ‘I got him. I got him. I got him,’” she said.

Massive buck recovered

Her husband, Mitch, headed in her direction. He told her to stay in the stand until he got there and he also called dog handler Bart Chancellor of Louisville and asked him to bring his tracking dog, Smoke.

In her excitement, the wait was just too much for Whitehead.

“I waited 20, 30 minutes, maybe,” Whitehead said. “That’s all I could stand.”

Whitehead went to where the buck was standing when she shot and only found a small amount of blood and hair. She was a little concerned at first. Then the tracking dog arrived and although it was a long track, the deer was recovered.

Hunter describes experience as ‘surreal’

The buck’s main beams measure 24 5/8 inches and 22 1/8 inches. His bases measure 5 3/8 inches and 5 5/8 inches. The spread measures 18 inches and the gross green score is 186.

Even though Whitehead had seen pictures of him for years, she was still in disbelief when she put her hands on him.

“I cried,” Whitehead said. “I could not believe that was what I had killed.

“It was surreal. It’s the biggest thing I’ve seen in Mississippi. When we got this deer home to clean it, it was like a community celebration. I’ve never experienced anything like this before. I’m still in shock and just humbled.”