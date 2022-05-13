Mississippi husband and wife admit dealing meth, heroin and fentanyl on the Coast

A husband and wife from Purvis were sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for intent to sell meth, heroin and fentanyl in Harrison County and the Hattiesburg area, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Drug Enforcement Administration said Friday.

Jeremy Graham, 32, and Harley Graham, 26, were each sentenced to 236 months — or about 19-and-a-half years — in prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, the duo worked with others attempt to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture containing meth, 100 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin and a mixture of fentanyl.

The press release states the couple started selling “serious” drugs in 2020 “to numerous individuals in Lamar and Harrison counties, including individuals that overdosed.”

The couple also used a gun and flashlight to beat someone, the press release said.

Jeremy Graham pleaded guilty on Feb. 10, 2022 and Harley Graham did the same four days later.

The case was investigated by the DEA, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Long Beach Police Department.