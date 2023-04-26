Mississippi jail escapee suspected of carjacking murder believed dead

An escaped Mississippi inmate suspected of killing a man for his truck and shooting a police officer is believed to have died inside a burning home where he barricaded himself.

Dylan Arrington, along with three other, sprung themselves from Hinds County’s Raymond Detention Center Saturday night, possibly camping out on the facility’s rooftop before distancing themselves from the campus.

Police say a man fitting Arrington’s description fatally shot a 61-year-old pastor Monday night after the victim pulled over to assist someone near a wrecked motorcycle. The suspect allegedly left the scene in the victim’s Red Dodge Ram.

He’s believed to have taken shelter in a Jackson-area home, from which he fired a shot that sent a deputy to an area hospital with a leg injury.

“The situation continued for roughly two hours before it was resolved,” Leake County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

No further details were given.

The U.S. Marshals service and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will continue working with Leake County police to find the other escapees: Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes.

Local station WAPT reported charges against Arrington included a firearms violation. The trio remaining at large had been arrested on various theft claims.

Police believe at least one of the suspects absconded with a Hinds County, Miss., public works vehicle that turned up in Suburban Houston, Texas. They also suspect a Chevy Silverado reported stolen Sunday morning may have be being driven by an escapee.

A federal judge took control of the Raymond Detention Center last year ruling “It is clear that the county is incapable, or unwilling, to handle its affairs,” according to the Associates Press. Staff shortages, poor training, dark cells and doors without working locks were among the facility’s cited shortcomings.

With News Wire Services