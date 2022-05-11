Mississippi leaders lay out plan to combat crime as fentanyl overdoses surge on Coast

Gov. Tate Reeves announced a new initiative in Biloxi on Wednesday that will expand law enforcement resources to combat violent crime and curb drug overdoses on the Coast.

The expansion of the mobile enforcement team detail is comprised of different divisions of the Dept. of Public Safety, Reeves said, and is a joint effort between state, federal and local officials and was first launched in Jackson.

“The operation has already lead to 60 arrests, the seizing of 45 illegal weapons and tens of thousands of dollars in cash,” Reeves said.

Reeves would not give specifics of how the initiative aims to reduce crime, citing the need to “preserve the integrity of the operation.”

Crosby Parker, district attorney for Hancock, Harrison and Stone counties, said the program will increase resources to local law enforcement agencies and police districts.

“This is going to be a force multiplier. It will enhance what we already have in place,” Parker said.

Parker promised he would prosecute arrests and to remove illegal drugs and weapons from the streets.

“The plan is to cover the Coast at different times over the next couple months,” said Sean Tindell, commissioner of the Mississippi DPS.

One of the reasons cited for bringing the program to the Coast was the presence of fentanyl overdoses.

“So far, the southern region of Mississippi has seen the highest portion of fentanyl overdoses in our state,” Reeves said, who blamed the overdoses on the Biden Administration’s border policies.

In addition to the governor, local law enforcement chiefs from multiple jurisdictions were at the press conference to applaud the safety initiative.

“This adds more resources to smaller agencies that are facing a shortage of personnel,” said Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal. “It will make the communities safer.”

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to the press during a press conference on drug crime at Mississippi Bureau of Investigation offices in Biloxi on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

