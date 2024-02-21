Mississippi Legislature passes insurance bill, sends to Reeves desk. See details

The Mississippi Legislature on Thursday passed a bill on prior authorization for medical procedures, and it has now been sent to the governor's desk for final consideration.

Both chambers in the past few weeks have voted to pass the bill into law with overwhelming support. If signed by the governor, the law will go into effect July 1, creating online portals and a standard timeline for insurance companies to give authorization for certain prescriptions and procedures.

In the 2023 session, the bill passed through both chambers, but was vetoed by Gov. Tate Reeves because he wanted the law to be regulated by the Mississippi Insurance Department and not the Mississippi Department of Health, as well as wanting the bill involved in the state's overall health plan.

State Sen. Walter Michel, R-Madison, who authored the bill, told the Clarion Ledger he has worked to accommodate the governor's request over the last year and was glad the bill passed after a few amendments were made by the House earlier this month.

"The bill that we have is a great improvement for this process," Michel said. "It's great for the medical community. It's great for the patient, and it's an improvement for the insurance companies as well because they have a defined timetable at which they are to provide the prior authorization."

The law will require insurance companies to create web portals for physicians to use to apply for authorizations for medical procedures or prescriptions.

Changes to the original bill included changing who physicians could speak to when applying for authorizations from relevant physicians to simply company employees.

Michel told the Clarion Ledger that the changed bill still included an opportunity for doctors to speak with a physician with knowledge of the procedure if that request is denied and then appealed for further consideration.

Other changes included extending the amount of time for insurance companies to approve urgent and non-urgent procedures from one to two days and from five days to seven days, respectively.

"We are happy with what we got," Michel said. "We heard stories that sometimes prior authorizations are taking two or three weeks. So, in an urgent situation, we're at 48 hours now, and that'll be a great help, and in a non-urgent, where it's seven days, and so that's going to be a great improvement."

Michel added that he is positive that Reeves will sign the bill after he worked with the necessary groups that the governor indicated after throwing down the law last year.

Reeves office did not respond to calls seeking comment on whether he would sign or throw down the bill.

If Reeves decides to veto, both houses would need to pass the bill again by a two thirds majority to ingrain it into law.

