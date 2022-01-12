Mississippi Legislature: Philip Gunn's plan to repeal income tax headed for floor vote

Lee O. Sanderlin, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
·3 min read
In this article:
House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton speaks to reporters following adjournment of the body on the first day of the 90-day Legislative Session at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
After a year of lobbying and jockeying, House Speaker Philip Gunn is getting another chance to repeal the state's income tax.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday approved the first version of a bill to phase out the income tax, reduce the grocery tax and increase the state sales tax on most items.

The Republican-controlled House could vote to approve the bill as soon as Wednesday, House Ways and Means Chair Rep. Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, said.

"This is the most historic and biggest policy decision this legislature would make in our careers," Lamar said.

Gunn, R-Clinton, has repeatedly said his main priority this session is to eliminate the state income tax. The House passed a bill eliminating the income tax in 2021, but it died in the Senate. Unlike last year's bill, Gunn's 2022 plan does not increase taxes on farm equipment or automobiles, among other items.

Gov. Tate Reeves and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann have said they do not favor any tax plan that cuts taxes in one area but raises them in another. Under Gunn's plan, the state sales tax would increase from 7% to 8.5%.

Reeves is in favor of eliminating the income tax, saying it will make Mississippi more competitive for economic development. Tennessee is the only neighboring state without a personal income tax.

The Senate is expected to introduce its own tax plan in the coming days. Hosemann told reporters Monday he was not tied to any one kind of tax cut.

Lamar said he recently met with the members of the governor's office and there appears to be support for the House plan as written.

Under Gunn's proposal, the first $40,000 of income reported for a single filer and $80,000 reported for a married couple would be tax-exempt in the first year after passage.

Should the state continue its current trajectory, Lamar estimated the income tax would be completely done away with in 10-12 years, provided the state hit certain economic benchmarks. The income tax would not further decrease unless the state records an annual state revenue of at least $6.175 billion plus 1.5% in growth.

As it stands, personal income tax makes up about $1.8 to $2 billion, or one-third of the state's annual revenue. Cutting the tax completely, with the offset of a raise in sales tax, would mean about a $1.5 billion decrease in revenue, Lamar said.

However, Lamar said it doesn't mean lawmakers are going to shirk from spending. At the same time the House Ways and Means Committee approved the tax bill, the House Appropriations Committee approved a $219 million teacher pay raise bill.

"This is about controlling government's growth," Lamar said.

Lamar said he and other lawmakers are confident cutting the income tax will stimulate economic activity and lead to a boost in sales tax revenue.

State Economist Corey Miller told lawmakers in September cutting the income tax would not do much to spur the economy.

"The overall impact on the state's economy ... will likely be very modest," Miller said then.

Lee O. Sanderlin is an investigative and political reporter covering the state of Mississippi. Got a story tip? You can call him at 601-559-3857, send it to LSanderlin@gannett.com or message him on Twitter @LeeOSanderlin.

