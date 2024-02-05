Mississippi lottery ticket sold worth $3 million in Mega Millions Friday drawing

A ticket purchased in Alcorn County for the Friday, Feb. 2, Mega Millions drawing matched enough numbers to win $1 million, and because the player paid a dollar extra for the multiplier, the prize rose to $3 million, according to a Mississippi Lottery press release.

The ticket, from BlueSky No. 708 in Corinth, Miss., matched all five white ball winning numbers, but not the Mega Ball, making the ticket worth $1 million, However, the player purchased the Megaplier game feature that multiplies winnings from 2 to 5 times, depending on the number drawn. The Megaplier number for Friday was 3.

The $3 million prize is the second largest in Mississippi Lottery history. The largest winning amount was $4 million from a winning Mega Millions ticket last January.

The lottery retailer who sold the winning ticket is eligible to receive $5,000.

Winning Weekend

Additionally, one player matched four out of five white balls, plus the Mega Ball to win $10,000 from Friday’s drawing. The player purchased the ticket from Texaco on West Railroad Street in Long Beach.

From the Saturday, Feb. 3, Mississippi Match 5 drawing, one player matched all five numbers to win $80,408. The winning ticket was purchased from Market Smoke and Vape Shop in Pascagoula.

All winners are advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location. The lottery also recommends the winner may want to consult with legal and financial advisors. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which must be done at MLC headquarters in Flowood.

Next Mega Millions drawing

The estimated jackpot for the Tuesday evening drawing of Mega Millions is $358 million, with an estimated cash value of $174.2 million. The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing is an estimated $214 million, with an estimated cash value of $105.7 million.

New Games Tuesday

The February games will be at retailers around the state beginning Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The 200X Cash Blitz introduces the Cash Blitz family of games. A $20 game with a top prize of $500,000, 200X Cash Blitz has approximate overall odds of 1:4.66, and three more Cash Blitz games are scheduled to debut in March.

Also, in the February scratch-off game release are the $5 Ca$hTastic, with a top prize of $100,000 and approximate overall odds of 1:4.05, and the $2 Triple Play, with a top prize of $20,000 and approximate overall odds of 1:4.69.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi lottery ticket sold worth $3 million in Mega Millions Friday drawing