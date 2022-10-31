Mississippi man accused of stealing police car caught in south Louisiana

A Mississippi man who was wanted by the Leflore County Sheriff's Office stole an unmarked police car and avoided capture for nearly two days until he was arrested in Acadia Parish, according to authorities.

The 59-year-old man stole the unmarked Leflore County Sheriff's Office Ford Explorer on Oct. 26, according to a release from Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson. Leflore County is north of Jackson, Miss., and is about 340 miles from Crowley.

The Yazoo City, Mississippi, man was wanted on charges of escape and grand larceny.

Acadia Parish deputies saw the stolen Explorer at about 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 driving north on Conrad Road in Crowley. Deputies pulled the man over and charged him with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was being held in the Acadia Parish Jail on a $25,000 bond and a detainer for Leflore County.

In other news: Who's running for Lafayette City Court Judge? Meet the candidates before Nov. 8 election

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Mississippi accused of stealing police car, caught in south Louisiana