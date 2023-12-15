Mississippi man accused of vandalizing Satanic display in Iowa’s Capitol building

Michael Cassidy, a 35-year-old Mississippi man, stands accused of vandalizing a Satanic display in the Iowa Capitol building.

According to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Lauderdale resident has been charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, in relation to a vandalism report involving the Iowa Satanic Temple’s Baphomet display.

Cassidy, a former candidate for elected office in Mississippi’s 3rd District, confirmed his involvement on the social-media platform X, while promoting a fund set up for his legal defense.

Cassidy also posted a Bible verse to his X feed Thursday afternoon:

“1 Peter 5:8 KJV

Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour”

The Satanic organization confirmed the vandalism Thursday, in a video posted on facebook:

“This morning, we were informed by authorities that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair. We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted.

“We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.

“Solve et Coagula! Happy Holidays! Hail Satan!”

According to the Des Moines Register, the temple had received permission earlier this month to place the display on the first floor of the Capitol for two weeks. A Christian nativity display was placed in the building Tuesday.