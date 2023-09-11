Mississippi man arrested for allegedly intentionally striking pedestrian in Calhoun

File logo

A Mississippi man was arrested Sunday after deliberately hitting a pedestrian traveling on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun.

Johnny Lagrone Franks, Jr. of Biloxi, Mississippi was charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of reckless operation, and booked into OCC.

According to authorities, Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputies responded to a traffic accident and disturbance on U.S. Highway 80 in Calhoun at approximately 9:36 a.m. Upon arriving on scene, deputies found a male victim suffering critical injuries from what appeared to be the result of being struck by a vehicle. Franks, Jr. was also observed at the scene of the crime.

The investigation unveiled that Frank allegedly struck the victim intentionally with his vehicle while the victim was walking in the grassy area along the shoulder of U.S. Highway 80, critically injuring him. Witnesses to the incident, traveling on U.S. Highway 80, stopped to aid the victim.

After exiting their vehicle, Franks, Jr. allegedly attempted to hit those aiding the victim with his car, hitting their vehicle but not injuring anyone.

Authorities administrated a drug test on Franks and additional charges are pending based on the results of the test.

The injured victim is still in critical condition and is receiving treatment for his injuries.

