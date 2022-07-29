Mississippi Man Arrested After Attempting To Run Over Young Black Bicyclists: 'Stupid N***ers'

The Ripley community, in Mississippi, has banded together to hold a man named Mark Hall accountable for blatantly disregarding the safety of young Black children, which he disturbingly bragged about on social media.

This past Sunday, Hall used his cellphone to record a video of himself driving a short distance behind a group of Black cyclists cruising in the middle of the street.

Rather than slowing down, veering to the side, or honking at the children, Hall showed himself speeding down the middle of the street, troublingly saying, “Aw, hell, 50 points” — an apparent reference to video games where points are accumulated by running down pedestrians.

As the kids swiftly moved out of the way, the 49-year-old man let out a jolly ol’ laugh and referred to the young bicyclists as “stupid n***ers.”

Hall, evidently proud of his behavior, notably uploaded the video to Snapchat.

After the incident, parents called on local authorities to take action against Hall, who was ultimately arrested on nine charges of simple assault and one count of attempted physical menacing, according to FOX13 Memphis.

“He could have hurt those guys. He could have killed somebody or anything, but he had no regard for those Black lives that were out there,” Clarence Holmes, a father of one of the involved kids, said. “We are living in a time that is supposed to be progressive. We are supposed to be progressive people, but we are still dealing with the same things that we were dealing with back when my grandparents and great grandparents were around.”

His son, Jakai Holmes, also spoke on the ordeal.

“It wasn’t right, we are just trying to go around and be kids and ride our bikes around the neighborhood and be together,” he said. “It’s sad that people will try to take your fun away from you.”

One of the victims, Jeremiah Crum, said his bike was clipped by Hall’s vehicle during the encounter — an allegation that could get one of the simple assault charges bumped up to a felony charge.

However, Ripley District Attorney Bart Adams noted that he’s unsure if the matter is able to be proven, according to the DeSoto County News.

“I 100 percent believe Jeremiah [Crum] when he said Mr. Hall hit his bike. But I don’t know if we can prove it. If a felony charge is added that will be handled by District Attorney Ben Creekmore and his office,” Adams said.

Adams also spoke on the process of elevating a charge to a hate crime, a subject of great interest in this case, as Hall used the N-word while trying to run the children down.

“A lot of people think a ‘hate crime’ is a separate charge. But a hate crime is not a separate charge,” he said. “It’s an enhancement to the penalties of what the person is already charged with. We have to let the person know at the time they are being processed or our intention to seek that enhancement, and Mr. Hall has been notified that we are seeking that enhancement. All the parents have copies of the statutes, and we’ve explained the process.”

According to the Atlanta Black Star, Hall faces a maximum of 54 months in jail along with a $4,500 fine. However, if the matter is indeed elevated to include a felony charge or upgraded to a hate crime, it could grow more serious.

There are no further updates on the situation at this time.