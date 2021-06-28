Mississippi man arrested on charges of shooting into a vehicle on I-65

Jun. 28—A Mississippi man has been charged with assault/firing into an occupied vehicle following a road rage incident on Interstate 65 Sunday.

The incident occurred in Cullman County and did not result in any injuries. Damion Richard Carlisle, 30, was stopped by a Kimberly police officer a short time later, according to the Cullman Sheriff's Office. From there, he was picked up by Cullman County Sheriff's Deputies and transported back to the Cullman County Detention Center.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, this is an ongoing investigation.