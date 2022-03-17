Mississippi man arrested on the Coast in 1992 cold case killing of NC woman

A Mississippi Coast man has been arrested in connection to a North Carolina cold case killing committed 30 years ago.

DNA evidence was used by investigators to identify Warren Luther Alexander as a suspect, police told WXII-TV in North Carolina. The TV station was the first to report the news.

Alexander, 71, was arrested in Diamondhead and is awaiting extradition at the Hancock County jail.

He is charged with murder in the killing of Nona Stamey Cobb, who was found dead in Surry County, North Carolina on July 7, 1992.

Alexander was arrested after special agents at the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations reexamined DNA evidence in the case, according to the Associated Press.