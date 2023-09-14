Mississippi man arrested for DUI 7 times in 3 years

TUNICA CO., Miss. — A Coldwater, Mississippi, man has reportedly been charged with his seventh DUI in three years.

David Williams, 57, was reportedly arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped Williams near the intersection of Prichard Road and Dulaney Road just before 8 p.m. The sheriff’s office says Williams was “observed to be driving under the influence” and taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies searched Williams’s vehicle and found narcotics.

Williams has been charged with DUI, driving with no insurance, careless driving, and driving with a suspended license. More charges are reportedly pending.

The sheriff’s office says that this is the seventh time Williams has been arrested for DUI since 2020. Williams was reportedly out on probation for a previous possession of controlled substance conviction. Williams had been sentenced to two years for that charge.

The sheriff’s office says Williams also had a felony bond for domestic violence/aggravated assault.

Williams was in court Thursday and was given a bond of $11,650.

