Mississippi man arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting two people, sheriff’s office says
A man kidnapped two people, took them to a different county, and then was eventually arrested.
Anthony Sisk, 42, was taken into custody on Apr. 18 by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
Sisk took two people back to Lafayette County, and he sexually assaulted the two people, deputies said.
Sisk was charged with rape, sexual battery, and the possibility of more charges are forthcoming.
There will be a court hearing on Apr. 21.
