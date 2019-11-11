Mississippi man attempts to create 'glow-in-the-dark' dogs; Netflix spotlights his work

JACKSON, Miss. – From his backyard in a wooden shed stocked with scientific equipment and tools, David Ishee spends hours at a time away from his full-time job – injecting carbon dioxide into old oil fields – to look for techniques to enhance the genetic makeup of dogs.

With his lights shining bright, his microscope on his lab desk and his hair pulled back in a ponytail, Ishee has spent the last decade breeding dogs after he, his wife and his two kids were nearly robbed in their Jackson home by two men wearing ski masks and carrying shotguns.

Ishee, 34, had his own shotgun, and the would-be robbers ran away. From that moment, however, he believed he needed a good dog at home to protect his family.

Ishee immediately thought back to his childhood and his neighbors' Neopolitan mastiff, the original war dog – big and terrifying, but great with a family.

Yet when Ishee looked at the mastiffs in today's environment, he said they were "garbage."

"They were super wrinkly, nonathletic and just could not do the job anymore," Ishee said. "I built a dog that is healthy, athletic, capable of running faster than a man, jumping higher than a man, all of the things that you need to do to be a good protector."

So he began breeding them with the hope of removing their genetic disorders.

One of Ishee's dogs stopped home burglary as family slept

Through his study of genetics and understanding inheritance, Ishee feels that he has restored the true purpose of the mastiff: a war dog for protection.

"My dogs have stopped home invasions and saved people's lives," Ishee said.

Vincent Robertson, 49 of Coffeeville, would agree with Ishee's claim. Robertson purchased Triton – an American Bandogge mastiff – from Ishee on May 14, 2015, as a birthday present for himself.

"He was one of the best dogs I ever owned," Robertson said. "Their strength and speed, I mean, Triton was part of our family."

In August 2017, Robertson woke around 2:30 one morning to what he described as "the damnedest commotion and growling and everything getting tore up that you ever heard in your life."

By the time he got to the front of his house, Robertson said he saw two men fleeing – one struggling to climb over the yard fence after the second who was already at the car in which they left.

"My dog came back and had a piece of (one of them) in his mouth," Robertson said.

"They knew we were home ... but when they jimmied my door open, they were not expecting to find a 200-pound American mastiff that was laying on guard."

As Robertson recalled the incident, he choked up before saying Triton died from poisoning a couple of weeks after the invasion.

"Triton dying was like losing one of my children," Robertson said. "If it wasn't for that dog, myself or one of my children may have lost their life. He was our hero that night."

While Triton is gone, his offspring – a son and three 6-month-old grand-pups – have made an impression on the Robertson family.

"Ishee is a fine dog trainer and one of the best breeders I've ever run across."

Despite his success, Ishee could not remove all genetic disorders through breeding alone.

"The process of breeding out just further reduces the dogs' genetic diversity and makes (the disorders) worse than what they already are," Ishee said.