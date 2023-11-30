Mississippi man could receive life in prison for sex crimes in Pearl River County

A Picayune man could spend up to life in prison for multiple sex crimes against three children who he abused for years, District Attorney Hal Kittrell said in a news release Thursday.

Joshua Lowry Carr, 42, was convicted on Wednesday of four charges: three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery.

“Joshua Carr has lived under the radar as a child predator for years,” Kittrell said in the news release. “This conviction delivers justice to his victims and ensures that he will never again hurt a child.”

Carr’s conviction came Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Pearl River County before Judge Brad Touchstone.

Carr molested the three children for years before they came forward in 2021, the news release said. He could face fifteen years in prison for each count of touching a child for lustful purposes and could spend life in prison for sexual battery, according to the release.

Carr must register as a sex offender if released from prison.

Carr was arrested in September 2022 by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s office, according to an arrest report in the Picayune Item. In the news release, Kittrell thanked the sheriff’s department for its investigation.

Carr’s sentencing is Dec. 14.