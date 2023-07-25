Mississippi man got out of jail early for child porn. Then cops found a forbidden laptop.

A former Ocean Springs man on probation for possessing child pornography is in custody after his probation officer learned he had started viewing child pornography again, according to court records.

Brett Michael Sekinger, 31, got out of federal prison in May after serving a portion of his eight-year sentence.

In that case, he admitted to possessing computers and other electronic devices containing visual depictions and digital still and video of minors — including children under 12 years old — engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Sekinger also admitted to accessing a child pornography “bulletin board” online then.

Sekinger was under supervised release for the next 10 years when his probation officer, Ryan Medeiros, filed a petition in July in federal court in Gulfport for a warrant to arrest Sekinger for violating his probation, the court papers say.

Sekinger had a computer at his home, which is a violation of his probation because he is not allowed to possess Internet-capable devices.

When questioned in July, the probation officer said Sekinger admitted to having child pornography on the computer. The probation officer confirmed the information during a search of the device.

Sekinger is in federal custody awaiting a final revocation hearing in August when a judge will decide whether to send Sekinger back to federal prison to serve the remainder of his 10-year probation.

Brett Michael Sekinger

Since his arrest, Sekinger’s attorney Lauren Hillary filed court papers asking for a bond reduction for Sekinger so he could return to his home under supervised release pending the final revocation hearing on Aug. 18.

Magistrate Judge Robert Myers denied the request.

So far, Sekinger has not been charged with another child pornography offense for possessing the “child sexual abuse material” at his home during his probationary period.

Sekinger’s home address is now listed in Hattiesburg on the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Jones is prosecuting the case.