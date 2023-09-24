Mississippi man pleads guilty in Oklahoma City CVS robbery case

Blue lights flash atop a police car, with several other vehicles also flashing in the background. PHOTO BY DIEGO PARRA.

A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty in the case of a CVS Pharmacy robbery in December.

In Oklahoma City federal court Friday, Charles Lamar Scott, 35, pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery, using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Authorities said Scott tried to rob the CVS Pharmacy at 2412 N Classen Blvd.

Shots were fired inside the store, including at least one from a firearm modified to operate as a machine gun, authorities said.

During the robbery attempt, a store clerk was struck and suffered minor injuries, police said.

A police pursuit started north of NW 23 before quickly turning south on Classen Boulevard and ending near NW 14.

No officers were injured, according to authorities.

At sentencing, Scott faces up to life in prison and a fine of up to $750,000.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: In OKC CVS robbery case, Mississippi man pleads guilty