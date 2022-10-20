Mississippi man sent to prison for threatening race war

A Mississippi man was sentenced to prison time for threatening to carry out a race war, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Mississippi.

Aubrey Suzuki of Nesbit, Mississippi was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the person of another.

Authorities said the 21-year-old was messaging members of a white nationalist organization, made threats to wage a race war in the United States and made several statements about Nazi and white supremacist ideology.

Suzuki said “Honestly, I don’t want to be a normal person. I want to breathe revolution. I want to be in the middle of the boondocks with my mates killing (expletives) and blowing up the system,” the attorney’s office said.

The Nesbit man then went out and bought an AR-15 rifle from an online dealer while investigators were looking into those threats, authorities said.

“The defendant in this case made credible threats to shoot members of various minority groups, and then purchased a semi-automatic rifle. While all Americans enjoy a constitutional right to free speech, that right does not include a right to threaten or terrorize other individuals. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will vigorously prosecute such conduct, and the agents and prosecutors who worked to stop this potential mass shooting are to be commended,” U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner said.

