This Mississippi man sits on death row. Expert says his confession may have been coerced

Stephen Elliot Powers was convicted in December 2000 of capital murder and sentenced to death for the murder of Beth Lafferty in Hattiesburg. Her parents have fought to see him executed over the more than 20 years he has been imprisoned for the crime.

Powers, now 54, confessed to killing Lafferty, but he has always maintained he never attempted to rape her nor had any sexual contact with her. To charge a person with capital murder in Mississippi, there has to be an underlying crime that was perpetrated during the murder, such as rape or robbery.

But did Powers confess to a crime he didn't commit? New evidence has come to light in the form of testimony from an expert witness who said Powers' confession may have been coerced.

Gregory DeClue is a licensed psychologist in Florida who is an expert in forensic psychology. He specializes in the psychology of interrogations and confessions. He also was a police psychologist for 25 years.

DeClue said in his affidavit filed with the state Supreme Court on Powers' behalf, that Hattiesburg police did not record their interview with Powers, even though they had the equipment to do so at the time of his arrest. Nor did they hold back evidence that may have indicated whether Powers was telling the truth.

"Mr. Powers had been in custody for approximately 7½ hours, according to police, when he wrote out a confession story," DeClue wrote in his affidavit. "Because police failed to prepare a hold-back list and to electronically record the interview/interrogation, it is unknown whether, and to what extent, Mr. Powers revealed details that, via independent verification, would show that his confession story independently showed that he must have done it."

DeClue pointed out that there is an affidavit on file from another man who also was apprehended by police and accused of murdering Lafferty.

"Police's failure to record the interview/interrogation of Mr. Powers, even though they could have set up the video recorder and recorded the interaction, along with the use of coercive police tactics against other persons of interest in this case, strongly suggest that police used coercive tactics during their interview/interrogation of Mr. Powers and hid that from view by not recording," DeClue wrote.

"The content of Mr. Powers’ statement fails to match his charges and convictions, and what police understood to have happened," he said.

In Powers' case, DeClue suggests that part of Powers' confession may be true and some of it may be false, given that Lafferty's body was found in a position that suggested she had been sexually assaulted or someone attempted to sexually assault her in addition to killing her.

Beth Lafferty, was murdered June 13, 1998, at her home in Hattiesburg. She was 27.

"In that light, it is clear that, after hours of unrecorded interview/interrogation, Mr. Powers gave a partially true, and partially false, confession statement. What is unclear from the confession evidence is which part of Mr. Powers’ confession statement is true, and which part is false," DeClue said.

In addition to the possibility of a false confession, Powers' attorneys said their client's right to examine materials held by police and the state and question jurors and potential jurors for information that may show evidence of procedural issues at his trial.

The state and Hattiesburg police have refused to allow Powers access to those documents and the jury pool.

Powers' attorney Kyle Malone with the Mississippi Office of Capital Post Conviction Counsel is asking the state Supreme Court to allow Powers to present oral arguments.

Powers has sought relief from both state and federal courts since his conviction.

Most recently, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled against Powers in 2023, when he sought to have his death penalty set aside on the grounds that he is mentally incompetent. He allegedly suffered two strokes and a bleeding aneurysm in his brain, according to a prison ministries newsletter published in December 2017 by University Baptist Church.

The justices denied Stephen Elliot Powers' request for post-conviction relief, upholding earlier rulings, including one handed down in 2022, in which the justices overturned a longstanding precedent that says death row prisoners must be mentally competent for all phases of their legal proceedings.

Powers' case in federal court has been stayed until he exhausts all the remedies available to him at the state level.

