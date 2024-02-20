Mississippi man wanted for murder arrested in Escambia County: ECSO

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Mississippi man who was wanted for murder, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Arthur Tickner, 43, on Monday morning and booked him into the Escambia County Jail just before noon, according to the post.

(Photo courtesy of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

Investigators believe Tickner shot 33-year-old William Busker at a home in the 300 block of Shiloh Church Road south of Ellisville, WJTV reports.

Tickner will be extradited to Jones County in Mississippi, where he will be charged with first-degree murder, according to the ECSO.

