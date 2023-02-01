Mississippi mayor reinstates curfew after 13-year-old's death

VICKSBURG, Miss. — A Mississippi mayor has reinstated a youth curfew after a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed.

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. issued an emergency proclamation that prohibits minors 17 and under, who are unmarried and not emancipated, from being on any public street, highway, park, vacant lot, establishment or other public places in the city from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Tuesday until further notice.

Flaggs said he issued the order as a “crime preventative measure” and it “is in the best interests of public health, safety and welfare.”

“As Mayor of the City of Vicksburg, if parents cannot keep their juvenile children off the streets and safe from danger, I have no choice but to step in and do that for them,” Flaggs said.

The victim was shot in the chest just before midnight Monday in Vicksburg, The Vicksburg Post reported. In addition, a 15-year-old was shot in the foot during the incident and a third person was shot in the shoulder, Deputy Police Chief Mike Bryant said.

The victims' names have not been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

