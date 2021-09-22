Mississippi men take 'free car' only to find a body inside the trunk

Authorities in Mississippi are investigating the death of a man whose body may have been unwittingly brought across county lines inside a "free car."

Two men found the vehicle in the city of Byram wearing a "free car" sign and with the key inside. They drove it to neighboring Copiah County over the weekend, according to officials. The men, who were not immediately identified, found the body in the car's trunk when they looked inside after arriving at a family member’s home, Copiah County Coroner Ellis Stuart said.

Authorities identified the victim as 34-year-old Anthony Mccrillis, whose body Stuart said was in the vehicle for several days and found without clothes. The car belonged to Mccrillis, police said.

“He was identified through his tattoos and confirmed through his immediate family of his identity,” Byram Police Chief David Errington said, according to NBC-affiliate WLBT.

Errington said Mccrillis was seen alive as recently as 9 p.m. on Friday, with home surveillance video to verify it. He also said Mccrillis’s body had no signs of obvious trauma, and authorities are still working to establish where any crimes occurred to determine who has jurisdiction over the case, as Mccrillis's vehicle was seen in Byram and Jackson, which are located in Hinds County, in recent days.

Police did not immediately reveal whether the men who found the car were persons of interest. The Washington Examiner reached out to the Copiah County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Dan Peacock, who manages a junkyard called Starz Auto Sales in Byram, said he passed by the car on Saturday but noticed it was gone on Sunday.

“[I] never stopped and looked or anything, but I knew it was kind of unusual,” Peacock said. “I figured somebody was driving down here to sell it. We buy a bunch of cars."

“I wish I would have looked into it further,” he said.

