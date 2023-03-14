Mississippi middle school teacher charged with five counts of molestation

A Mississippi educator in Crystal Springs has been arrested and charged with five counts of molestation.

Mississippi middle school teacher David Farmer, 61, of Crystal Springs, was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of molestation in Copiah County.

Farmer is currently in custody at the Copiah County Detention Center without bond, according to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley.

Swilley said this is an open investigation and more details will be released once available.

Farmer had been a longtime teacher in Crystal Springs, Swilley said.

The Clarion Ledger will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Copiah County MS teacher charged with five counts of molestation