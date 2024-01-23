Mississippi mother hides in closet, shoots home intruder to protect 3 children

A Mississippi mother protected her three children by shooting a man who allegedly broke into the family’s home wielding a knife, according to a Carroll County Sheriff's Office press release.

On Monday, Carroll County deputies received a call from the mother's husband, who was working in Greenwood. The man told deputies that a knife-wielding man was attempting to enter his home in the Gravel Hill area.

According to the press release, he told officers that his wife and three children were hiding in a closet. The husband proceeded to describe the suspect and the suspect's vehicle.

The news release said when deputies arrived at the family’s home, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Steve Lamar Goss Jr., had already driven away.

Deputies said before Goss left, he drove his truck into the home’s dining room area after he could not kick the front door down.

While this was occurring, the mother and her three children were hiding in the closet also known as the family's designated safe room. The mother prayed, and the children recited scripture.

According to the press release, Goss had found the family hiding in the closet. As he entered the closet, still holding a knife, the mother shot him. Goss then fled the scene.

Forest county man faces capital charges: Man accused of fatally shooting, burning, abusing Scott County woman denied bond

Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker commended the father for having an emergency plan and preparing his wife and children for the situation.

“We can all learn a lot from this family about the importance of having an emergency plan in place in our homes and most importantly the power of prayer," Walker said in the press release. "I thank the Lord for this father’s preparation; the bravery shown by the mother and children, and that what could have been a tragedy was transformed into a testimony of their faith in God."

The news release said other deputies responding to the scene found a vehicle matching the description given by the husband. A felony traffic stop was attempted in the parking lot of Acy’s Store.

Goss ran into the business, and deputies pursued him. Goss was arrested inside the store and afterward taken to the hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

Carroll county couple indicted in Oct: Mississippi couple indicted for bestiality

According to the release, Goss was booked into Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility on four counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. He was already out on felony bond for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Goss made his initial appearance in court Tuesday morning. His previous bond for felon in possession of a weapon was revoked. In addition, bond was denied on four counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi mother protects 3 children by shooting suspect