Mississippi National Guard helicopter crashes

A Mississippi National Guard helicopter on a routine training flight crashed Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

The aircraft, an AH-64 Apache helicopter, crashed near Booneville, Mississippi, around 2 p.m. local time, the Mississippi National Guard State Aviation Office said in its release.

The office could not confirm if there were any casualties, but said safety crews were working with local authorities at the scene of the crash.

Booneville is located in the northeast corner of the state near the Alabama and Tennessee borders.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

