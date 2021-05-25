Mississippi officer shot as hunt for armed suspect intensifies

A suspect is at large after after shooting a Southaven, Mississippi, police officer near the intersection of Riverport Road and West Mallory Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, according to Fox 13 reporter Siobhan Riley.

Riley reported that about 40 squad cars responded to the situation. The officer has been transported to Regional One Health Medical Center. Both the Memphis Police Department and the Southaven police chief have arrived at the hospital with at least 10 police vehicles in the area.

Representatives for the DeSoto County Sheriff's office and Memphis Police Department did not immediately return FOX News' requests for comment.

The shooter has reportedly barricaded himself inside a home in the Palestine area of St Francis County, Arkansas. WREG-TV's Luke Jones reported that the man shot at St. Francis County deputies earlier Tuesday and led a police pursuit in Alabama on Monday which had to be called off. Jones noted that the suspect had fled in the South Haven police officer's vehicle.

A witness told Fox 13's Greg Coy that she heard about six gun shots before police arrived.

The Memphis FBI and Nashville's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are reportedly assisting with the investigation into the shooting incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.