Mississippi police identify 2-year-old boy abandoned at Goodwill donation outlet, arrest suspect

Southaven police are seeking information about a two-year-old's identity after the child was dropped off at a Goodwill donation center on Stateline Road. Anyone with information about the child is asked to call Southaven detectives at 662-393-8652.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Mississippi police say a 2-year-old boy left abandoned at a Goodwill donation outlet on Monday has been identified and is in the custody of Mississippi Child Protective Services.

A suspect was arrested Monday afternoon, police said in a news release.

"Southaven Police received numerous tips, and with the assistance of F.B.I. offices in both Mississippi, and Tennessee, along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department a suspect related to this case was taken into custody in Memphis," the department said. It did not release any information about charges or identify the suspect.

Officers responded to the Goodwill outlet around 9:30 a.m., where they learned the boy was left with a plastic bag that contained a note and a change of clothes.

Security camera footage of a man abandoning an unnamed toddler at the Southaven Goodwill

Southaven police thanked the public for help identifying the boy. Southaven is 15 miles south of Memphis, near Tennessee's border with Mississippi.

"We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be re-united with family when CPS determines this is proper," the department said.

Goodwill released a statement saying, "The safety of the child is our top priority and we are very sorry to hear about the circumstances of this young child."

The nonprofit added, "Upon knowing the child’s circumstances, we immediately reported the situation to police. Our security leaders are working closely with local authorities, including reviewing surveillance footage. At this time, the matter is an ongoing investigation with the police.”

Contributing: Jordan Culver, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Mississippi police arrest suspect after boy, 2, abandoned at Goodwill