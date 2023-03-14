Mississippi police say ‘no reason to believe foul play’ in death of Black man who said white guys were chasing him

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Mississippi police don’t suspect foul play in the death of a 25-year-old Black man who told his mom people were “trying to kill” him before he was allegedly chased by several white men in trucks.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who’s representing the family of Rasheem Carter, calls Carter the victim of “an evil act.”

Smith County police said they located Carter’s remains in a wooded area of Taylorsville, Miss., on Nov. 2, a month after he was reported missing.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe foul play was involved, but the case is still under investigation,” police reported the day after recovering Carter’s body. However, Carter’s family says the pieces don’t add up, so they brought in Crump, who has worked with the families of Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, George Floyd and Tyree Nichols.

“This was an evil act,” Crump told reporters Monday. “Somebody murdered Rasheem Carter, and we cannot let them get away with this.”

Tiffany Carter said that before her son went missing, he told her he was being pursued by racist white men packed into three trucks 100 miles from his Fayette, Miss., home, where he’d been contracted for a welding job.

“I got these men trying to kill me,” Carter allegedly told his mom.

The Carter family reported him a missing person to the Laurel Police Department, which worked on the case before passing it onto Smith County officials once they learned it was out of their jurisdiction. Laurel County police said Carter never contacted them for assistance.

Smith County Sheriffs emphasized on Facebook that while they found no foul play, other agencies including the FBI have been involved in the ongoing investigation.

According to Crump, it appears Carter’s head and spinal chord were found in different locations. Carter’s family said authorities told them wild animals might have come across the dead man’s body and torn it apart. His front teeth were also missing.

“This was not a natural death,” Crump told reporters.

Carter’s mother reportedly said her son — who leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter — had no history of mental illness.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation told NBC News an autopsy was completed Feb. 2, but did not reveal its findings. Neither the Smith County Sheriff’s Office nor the office of Attorney Crump responded to a request for comment.

